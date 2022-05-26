Morning of horror: The Texas elementary school shooter's path

WASHINGTON: The day after his 18th birthday, Salvador Ramos, a troubled teenager from small-town Texas, bought his first assault rifle. A week later, he walked into a local elementary school, where he shot and killed 19 young children and two of their teachers.

Authorities were still trying to piece together what drove Ramos to commit America's worst school massacre in a decade, but here is what is known so far about the shooting:

HOW THE SHOOTER ATTACKED

Described as a long-bullied youth with a history of self-harm, Ramos turned 18 on May 16 and bought an assault rifle the very next day.

He purchased 375 rounds of ammunition on May 18, and then a second rifle two days after that.

Ramos - a dropout with no criminal history - messaged on Facebook on Tuesday (May 24) morning that he planned to attack his grandmother, whom he lived with, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

Ramos shot his 66-year-old relative in the face, but she was able to call the police and was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital in nearby San Antonio.

The shooter then messaged again on social media to say he had followed through on his plan to attack his grandmother, and that an elementary school was his next target.

He drove a little more than 3.2km, crashing his car near Robb Elementary School.

He took an assault rifle with him and headed for the school, where more than 500 students in grades two to four - aged around seven to 10 years old - had just three days of class left before summer vacation.