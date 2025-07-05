Texas flash flooding kills at least 13 people, over 20 young campers missing

Torrential rains unleashed deadly flash floods along the Guadalupe River in south-central Texas on Friday (Jul 4), killing at least 13 people and initially leaving nearly two-dozen girls missing from a riverfront summer camp, local authorities said.

The US National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency for parts of Kerr County, located in south-central Texas Hill Country, a region about 105 km northwest of the city of San Antonio. This came after thunderstorms with heavy downpours dumped as much as 30cm of rain.

Dalton Rice, city manager for Kerville, the county seat, told reporters the extreme flooding struck before dawn with little or no warning, precluding authorities from issuing any evacuation orders.

"This happened very quickly, over a very short period of time that could not be predicted, even with radar," Rice said. "This happened within less than a two-hour span."

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters that 13 people were found dead from flooding in the area, adding, "I think there will be more when this thing is over."

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said at an earlier news briefing that six to 10 bodies of adults and children had been found, some in cars washed downstream.

He also said authorities were searching for 23 girls listed as unaccounted for among more than 700 children at several summer camp sites near the banks of the Guadalupe River when the site was inundated by floodwaters at around 4am local time.

"We're praying for all those missing to be found alive," Patrick said.

It was not clear whether anyone unaccounted for at Camp Mystic, a private Christian summer camp for girls, might have ended up among the deceased victims tallied countywide by the sheriff.

Otherwise, all other campers were safe, authorities said, but the campers could not immediately be evacuated because roads were made impassable by high waters. Camp Mystic's director said in a message read to reporters that the facility's power, water and internet service also had been cut off.

"Everybody is doing everything in their power to get these kids out," Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, the top local elected official, said at a news briefing on the disaster hours earlier.

Kelly said a number of scattered residential subdivisions, recreational vehicle parks and campgrounds were hit hard.

Patrick said the Guadalupe River had risen 8m in 45 minutes amid heavy showers soaking the region. Search teams were flying 14 helicopters and a dozen drones over the area, in addition to hundreds of emergency personnel on the ground conducting rescues from trees and swift-flowing water.

The Llano River flowing through adjacent Mason County was also reported running at flood stage, posing "a life-threatening situation", the weather service reported.

With additional rain forecast in the region, Patrick warned that an ongoing threat for possible flash flooding extended from San Antonio to the city of Waco for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Personnel from the US Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency were activated to assist local authorities in confronting the crisis, officials said.