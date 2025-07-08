Texas flood toll passes 100 as more bodies recovered

President Donald Trump confirmed he planned to visit Texas on Friday, as the White House slammed critics claiming his cuts to weather agencies had weakened warning systems.

"Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

She said the National Weather Service (NWS), which The New York Times reported had several key roles in Texas unfilled before the floods, issued "timely and precise forecasts and warnings".

Trump has described the floods that struck in the early hours of Friday as a "100-year catastrophe" that "nobody expected".

The president, who previously said disaster relief should be handled at the state level, has signed a major disaster declaration, activating fresh federal funds and freeing up resources.

"TRAGEDY"

At least 104 flood-related deaths were reported across central Texas.

Kerr County, through which the Guadalupe River runs, was the hardest hit, with at least 84 people killed, including 28 children, according to the local sheriff's office.

The toll includes 27 who had been staying at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp that was housing about 750 people when the floodwaters struck.

Camps are a beloved tradition in the long US summer holidays, with children often staying in woods, parks and other rural areas.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz described them as a chance to make "lifetime friends - and then suddenly it turns to tragedy".

But some residents were questioning the absence of more robust flood-warning systems in this region of south and central Texas, where such deluges are so frequent that it is known colloquially as "Flash Flood Alley".