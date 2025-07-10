Fears grow that Texas floods death toll could surge

Among them are at least 27 girls and counsellors at a summer camp on the Guadalupe River when it burst its banks early Friday.



Five campers and one counsellor from Camp Mystic were still missing as of Wednesday, plus another child not associated with the camp, Leitha said.

Elsewhere in the state, there have been at least 15 fatalities, according to Abbott.



More than 2,000 rescue personnel, police and experts have descended on the flood zone in what Leitha described as an "all hands on deck" operation.



Ben Baker, with the Texas Game Wardens, said search and rescue efforts involving helicopters, drones and dogs were difficult because of the water, mud and debris.



"When we're trying to make these recoveries, these large piles can be very obstructive, and to get in deep into these piles, it's very hazardous," Baker said.