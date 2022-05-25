Biden channels personal losses to console families after Texas shooting

WASHINGTON: "To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away," said US President Joe Biden - a twice-bereaved father channeling his own heartache to console a nation devastated by another mass shooting on Tuesday (May 24).

Over his long years in public office, the 79-year-old has often spoken about the tragic death of his infant daughter.

Naomi, aged one, died in a 1972 car crash, which also took the life of Biden's first wife Neilia.

Biden has also publicly mourned the 2015 death of his eldest son Beau, taken by brain cancer at 46 years old.

But on Tuesday, he reached for those two instances of life-changing grief to comfort a new set of families whose lives have been torn asunder.

Hours after a teenage gunman killed at least 19 young children at an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas, Biden stepped up to a presidential lectern in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.