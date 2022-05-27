Logo
Husband of teacher slain in Texas school shooting massacre dies 'due to grief'
Husband of teacher slain in Texas school shooting massacre dies 'due to grief'

An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Allison Dinner)

27 May 2022 05:18AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 06:46AM)
WASHINGTON: The husband of a heroic fourth grade teacher who was killed protecting her students during a massacre at a Texas elementary school has died of an apparent heart attack, family members told the New York Times.

Joe Garcia was preparing for the funeral of Irma Garcia, his high school sweetheart, when he collapsed and died on Thursday (May 26), the newspaper reported.

A GoFundMe page set up by Debra Austin, who said she was the cousin of teacher Irma Garcia, said that Irma's husband Joe "has tragically passed away this morning (5/26/2022) as a result of a medical emergency".

"I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life," she added.

John Martinez, who identified himself as Garcia's nephew, also tweeted: "EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia (aunt) Irma's husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief."

"God have mercy on us, this isn't easy."

Joe Garcia died after returning home from delivering flowers to a memorial for Irma Garcia, Martinez told NBC.

Ernie Zuniga, a news anchor for local station KABB FOX San Antonio, tweeted that Garcia had died from a heart attack.

The couple, who were married for 24 years, according to the website of the Robb Elementary school, leave behind four children.

Both Irma Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mireles, who had connected classrooms, died in the mass shooting.

The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was inside the building for about 40 minutes before police entered and fatally shot him.

Source: Agencies/ec

