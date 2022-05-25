Family grieves teacher killed in Texas school massacre

Eva Mireles on Tuesday went to a job she seemed to love, teaching fourth grade in the small Texas town of Uvalde, but she never came home, murdered along with 19 pupils and another teacher in the latest mass shooting to plague US schools.

Mireles, who was trained in bilingual and special education, worked at Robb Elementary School, where a teenager killed them all in a hail of gunfire before being killed himself by police officers.

Mireles taught fourth grade children, generally 9 or 10 years old, her cousin Cristina Arizmendi Mireles said on Facebook.

"My beautiful cousin! Such a devastating day for us all! My heart is shattered into a million pieces," Arizmendi Mireles said.

In a short biography posted on the school district's website, Mireles had written she had "a supportive, fun, and loving family" comprised of her husband, her college graduate daughter, and "three furry friends".

Her husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a police officer at the school district's police force, the agency investigating the massacre.

"I love running, hiking, and now you just might see me riding a bike!!" Mireles wrote on the website.