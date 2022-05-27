Texas school shooting swells ranks of traumatised teachers

After a teenage gunman killed two of her high school students and wounded four others in her Florida classroom in 2018, Ivy Schamis found the strength to carry on teaching for two more years.

Missy Dodds, who watched five of her pupils gunned down by a former student who shot his way into her classroom in Minnesota in 2005, returned for six weeks before abandoning the career she loved.

Memories of their terror came rushing back this week after another teenage gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, swelling the ranks of a group no educator wants to join: Teachers who have seen their students shot.

"To this day, the thought that I didn't send those babies home has really been a struggle. I can't describe the pain," said Dodds. "That morning I was Miss Dodds, the math teacher. That afternoon it was all taken away."

Guns have been fired more than 2,000 times in schools since 1970, according to a database by the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security that tracks shootings affecting students from kindergarten through the 12th grade.

The tragedies leave a trail of trauma. For some educators, getting back to the classroom proves therapeutic. For others, the horrors of what they saw are too much to overcome.