Gunman kills 14 children and a teacher in Texas school: Governor

UVALDE: A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday (May 24), killing 14 students and one teacher, before the suspect himself died, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters, the latest shooting in an epidemic of gun violence at schools in the United States.

Abbott said the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, apparently was killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two of those officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.

Authorities said the suspect acted alone.

Official details on the circumstances of the midday shooting remained sketchy in the immediate aftermath of the violence, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 130km west of San Antonio.

"He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. Mr Ramos, the shooter, he himself is deceased and it's believed that responding officers killed him," Abbott told a news briefing.

"It's believed that he abandoned his vehicle, and entered into the Robb elementary school Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that's not yet confirmed according to my most recent report," Abbott added.

US President Joe Biden planned to address the nation about the shooting at 8.15pm EDT, the White House said.

The student body at the school consists of children in the second, third and fourth grades, according to Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, who also addressed reporters.