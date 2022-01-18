Texas synagogue hostage-taker had stayed in area shelters

COLLEYVILLE, Texas: An armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national who authorities identified as the hostage-taker, was brought to the shelter in downtown Dallas on Jan 2 by a man who hugged him and had conversations with him, said Wayne Walker, CEO and pastor of OurCalling, which provides services to homeless people.

“He was dropped off by somebody that looked like he had a relationship with him,” said Walker, who said they'd turned photos and video over to the FBI.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told CBS Mornings that he had let Akram into Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday (Jan 15) morning because he appeared to need shelter. The synagogue is in Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 people located 48km northwest of Dallas.

Cytron-Walker said the man was not threatening or suspicious at first, but later he heard a gun click as he was praying.

The rabbi and three other men were participating in the service that was being livestreamed when they were taken hostage. The first hostage was released shortly before 5pm. Cytron-Walker and two others escaped around 9pm, when Cytron-Walker threw a chair at the gunman.

“The exit wasn’t too far away,” Cytron-Walker said. “I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door. And all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired.”

Akram was killed after the hostages ran out. Authorities have declined to say who shot Akram, saying it was still under investigation.

Video of the standoff’s end from Dallas TV station WFAA showed people running out a door of the synagogue, and then a man holding a gun opening the same door just seconds later before he turned around and closed it. Moments later, several shots and then an explosion could be heard.