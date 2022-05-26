'Heartbroken': Texas town mourns school victims after shooting

UVALDE, Texas: Ryan Ramirez fought back tears at a Wednesday (May 25) vigil as he spoke of his "lovable" 10-year-old daughter Alithia, an aspiring artist who was among the 19 schoolchildren killed in a cold-blooded shooting that has devastated a tight-knit community.
As mourners embraced and wept, relatives and friends of those murdered in the latest US school massacre gathered on the bleachers and on the dirt of a fairground arena in the small town of Uvalde.
Some in the crowd of about 1,000 held portraits of the dead, others squeezed stuffed animals and drawings, each struggling to comprehend the unspeakable horror of the previous day.
"I'm just heartbroken right now," Ramirez told AFP and others as Alithia's mother hugged their other daughter.
"She was a real good artist" and aspired to greatness, Ramirez said, flipping through a portfolio of Alithia's colourful paintings as well as birthday cards she drew for her mother.
"My daughter would want everybody that was involved to be strong, and keep it together. That's what we're trying to do."
Religious figures offered prayers at the bilingual vigil, where Governor Greg Abbott gripped Uvalde's Mayor Ruben Nolasco in a long hug.
A grieving Esmeralda Bravo held a photograph of her granddaughter Nevaeh, one of those who died.
"This has no explanation, my granddaughter did not deserve this," Bravo said quietly.
"She was a good little girl, very shy and very pretty," she added. "It means so much to me to have this support from the community, but I would rather have my granddaughter here with me."
Hours earlier and blocks away, Aida Hernandez shed bitter tears as she left mass at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic church.
In the small house of worship off Uvalde's main street, the largely Hispanic congregation prayed for the victims of America's worst school shooting in a decade.
"My experience was of horror and pain. I knew the victims. I'm still in shock," said Hernandez, in her sixties.
The town of 15,000 inhabitants, located 80km from the border with Mexico, was until 24 hours ago like every other small US town: A grid of streets dotted with shopping malls, gas stations and fast-food chains.
But on Tuesday everything changed, when an 18-year-old gunman sowed carnage at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 young children and two of their teachers.
The massacre plunged residents into both incomprehension and despair.
"When you teach and you're in the classroom, that's your job to protect them," said Hernandez, who taught at Robb Elementary until she retired two years ago.
"They did more beyond what they were supposed to do."
"TOO MANY TIMES"
Rosie Buantel was equally grief-stricken - but outraged, too.
"I'm sad and I'm angry at our government, for not doing more about gun control," the woman in her fifties told AFP.
"We've gone through this one too many times. And still there's nothing done. They're still debating."
Throughout the day, people in Uvalde made their way to a municipal centre, where they could receive psychological support.
On the day of the shooting, many relatives and friends of the victims faced hours of anguished waiting to find out what happened to their loved ones.
In front of the municipal centre, in the blazing midday Texas heat, groups of adults and children chatted, coming and going under the watchful gaze of police officers.
Volunteer psychologist Iveth Pacheco had travelled from San Antonio to provide support to those in need.
"It's just one of those situations where you just have to be present," she said. "We have to be ready for the child whatever questions they have, and it's the same thing with the adults right now."
Young Alithia had similar questions last September when she lost a close classmate, Nico, in a car crash in Dallas, her father said.
She processed the grief in one of the few ways that made sense: Through art.
The girl made a richly detailed drawing of Nico up in heaven, looking down at the friend he left behind. In Alithia's picture, "he was drawing her down there," Ramirez said.
VICTIMS OF THE SCHOOL SHOOTING
A young boy who loved to dance, a girl who was "the happiest ever" - here's a closer look at some of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Amerie Jo Garza, the big sister
Amerie Jo Garza, a young girl with a brilliant smile, had just celebrated her 10th birthday in mid-May.
For unbearably long hours on Tuesday, her father Angel Garza had no news of her.
"I don't ask for much or hardly even post on here but please it's been 7 hours and I still haven't heard anything on my love," he wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of him hugging his grinning daughter.
Several hours later, he posted again.
"Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby," he said. "My little love is now flying high with the angels above."
"I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me."
Ellie Garcia, "a doll"
"Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever," Ellie Garcia's father, Steven Garcia, wrote on Facebook. "I was gonna DJ for her at her party like she wanted me too!!!"
"Mom and Dad love you never forget that and please try and stay by our side," he added.
Ellie's mother Jennifer Lugo also posted many photos of her daughter on social media. "My heart is broken," she wrote alongside a photo of Ellie at her first communion in 2021, dressed in white and beaming at the camera.
"I feel so numb. I miss you baby!!!!!"
Eva Mireles, teacher
Eva Mireles was one of two teachers killed Tuesday by the 18-year-old gunman. In her early forties, she had been teaching for 17 years.
She loved running and hiking, according to a short biography of her posted on the school website.
"And now you just might see me riding a bike!!" she added.
Mireles is survived by her husband, a daughter and three pets.
Irma Garcia, mother of four
Irma Garcia had been teaching for 23 years at Robb Elementary, the school targeted in the attack. She had been a co-teacher with Mireles for five years.
A mother of four who had been married for 24 years, Garcia loved to barbecue with her husband and to listen to music.
Her eldest son is in the US Marines, while another is attending Texas State University. Her eldest daughter is a sophomore in high school, and her youngest is in seventh grade.
Xavier Lopez, the dancer
Xavier Lopez, 10, "loved to dance," his uncle Benito Martinez told Fox News Tuesday night.
"Oh man, he would dance even when he sweated but he didn't care," Martinez said of his young, dark-haired nephew.
"This past Sunday he was at my daughter's birthday party," Martinez said, smiling at the memory. "He was dancing."
Jose Flores, the good student
Ten-year-old Jose Flores "loved going to school," his uncle Christopher Salazar told The Washington Post.
"He was a very happy little boy. He loved both his parents ... and loved to laugh and have fun," Salazar said of the fourth grader, adding: "He was very smart."
Just hours before the shooting, Flores received an award for making the school honor roll.