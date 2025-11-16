Thailand says US trade talks to proceed despite Cambodia dispute

TRADE TALKS TO REMAIN SEPARATE FROM BORDER TENSIONS

Washington and Bangkok last month announced a framework for reciprocal trade that would see the United States maintain a 19 per cent tariff on Thai products while identifying goods where tariffs could be adjusted or cut to zero.

A letter from the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) informing Thailand of the suspension was received on Friday night, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura earlier told reporters.

He quoted the letter as saying that negotiations could resume once Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to the joint ceasefire declaration with Cambodia.

Trump spoke separately with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on Friday after border tensions re-escalated this week. He said he believed both sides were "going to be fine".

Thailand this week suspended the ceasefire and demanded an apology over allegations that Cambodia had laid fresh landmines that injured Thai soldiers, which Phnom Penh denies.

Trump made no mention of the reported USTR letter suspending talks, and there was no reference to it on the USTR or White House websites.

In a Facebook post after the call, Anutin said he had asked Trump for a cut in the 19 per cent tariff on Thai goods. Trump replied that the rate was already low but said he would consider the request if landmine removal along the border was completed quickly.