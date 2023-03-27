Thailand’s small businesses seek greater funding, training programmes from next government ahead of polls

She has a total of 11 branches across Bangkok, and has been running with little to no government support for the last 20 years.

“When politicians conduct campaigns seeking support, they usually think of the small ordinary people first. But once they’ve won and achieved where they want to be, we’re never in their eyes anymore,” she said.

“I wish they would at least turn back to look at us after they get what they want.”

Small businesses are seeking greater funding from the next government to help them start or grow their businesses.

They also want more than just handouts, with some looking to level up with training programmes.

"Sometimes I feel left behind because lots of companies or lots of countries have been improving. But for us, (we) stay still and I would love the government to maybe give us some support to live,” said Chai Kasem Hardware Store owner Thanchanok Assavamukakul.

PARTIES’ ELECTORAL PROMISES

Among the ideas pitched by political parties are initiatives like one-stop service centres to help SMEs and an increase in healthcare benefits.

Parties such as the opposition Pheu Thai have also been reaching out to business chambers to seek their views.