Thailand warns 'problematic' tourists could face deportation

BANGKOK: Thailand's government has warned that "problematic" tourists could face deportation as new rules on removing foreigners convicted of illegal activities came into effect on Friday (Aug 28).



The changes come amid growing scrutiny of the behaviour of visitors to the Southeast Asian country, whose beaches and culture attract tens of millions of tourists each year.



"Problematic foreign tourists or workers who break the law must leave," Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said in a social media post late Thursday.



His comments came ahead of the implementation of new rules on how foreigners could be deported from Thailand after being convicted and serving sentences for certain crimes.



These include overstaying a visa, working or operating a business unlawfully, using or making forged documents, or any other offence that carries a prison sentence of more than five years.



The measures, approved by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government in July, are intended to "safeguard Thailand's cultural values", officials said.



Previously, deportation cases were largely considered on a case-by-case basis.



"Thailand has a policy of welcoming foreigners to travel, work and conduct business. However, it has been found that some foreigners have not acted in accordance with the law," read the new regulation published in the kingdom's Royal Gazette.



Surasak said the rules were intended to deal with "low-quality foreigners" who disrupt public order.