Thank you, says Queen Elizabeth ahead of Jubilee celebrations
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts as she watches horses competing on the second day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Windsor, Britain, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 23, 2022. Paul Grover/Pool via REUTERS
02 Jun 2022 05:21AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 05:21AM)
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth said on Wednesday (Jun 1) she had been inspired by the outpouring of goodwill ahead of celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee, saying she hoped the festivities would provide a chance to look back on the achievements of the last 70 years.

The 96-year-old marked seven decades as British monarch in February, and four days of events, parties and parades to honour her record-breaking reign begin on Thursday.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions," she said.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

To mark the start of the Jubilee events, Buckingham Palace released a new portrait photograph of the smiling queen, taken by a window in the Victoria Vestibule, part of the private apartments at her Windsor Castle home to the west of London where she now spends most of her time.

Source: Reuters/ec

