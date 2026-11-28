NEW YORK: Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities was winding down Friday (Nov 27) and power was slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some high-tide flooding threats remained following a round of holiday storms.

The storms snarled travel, downed trees and power lines and led to water rescues from New York to Virginia. In New York City, meanwhile, preparations were underway for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Saturday after an unprecedented postponement due to weather.

Elsewhere, wet snow was falling as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain was moving across northern New England. Cold rain was over the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes.

Another storm system in the Northwest was bringing rain along coastal Oregon on Friday. More snow was forecast in the Cascade Range and in mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming.