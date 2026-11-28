Parts of the US clean up, power outages being restored after Thanksgiving storm soaks East Coast
About 480,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Friday (Nov 27), down from 900,000 on Thursday.
NEW YORK: Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities was winding down Friday (Nov 27) and power was slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some high-tide flooding threats remained following a round of holiday storms.
The storms snarled travel, downed trees and power lines and led to water rescues from New York to Virginia. In New York City, meanwhile, preparations were underway for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Saturday after an unprecedented postponement due to weather.
Elsewhere, wet snow was falling as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain was moving across northern New England. Cold rain was over the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Lower Great Lakes.
Another storm system in the Northwest was bringing rain along coastal Oregon on Friday. More snow was forecast in the Cascade Range and in mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming.
BAD WEATHER TAKING ITS TIME TO GO
Conditions were expected to improve in the entire eastern US on Friday, “but this huge system will take some time to weaken,” the National Weather Service said on its website.
Blustery winds of 25 to 35 mph (40 to 56 kph) with higher wind gusts will be common across the East, it said. Coastal flood warnings were in effect through Friday from New Jersey to Virginia.
More than 480,000 homes and businesses had no electricity Friday, led by Pennsylvania and New Jersey, down from a high of more than 900,000 on Thursday, according to poweroutage.us.
More than 1,100 flights were delayed and at least 116 were cancelled by Friday morning, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.
In Maryland, nearly 2 million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were told they could resume normal water use Friday after being urged to conserve during the storm. Building roofs in Ocean City and Rockville collapsed. In Norfolk, Virginia, crews rescued 39 people and two dogs, City Councilman Tommy Smigiel posted.
Part of a fishing pier collapsed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, closing a 3-mile (4.8-kilometre) section of beach, including the boardwalk, “due to dangerous conditions,” the city said.
Downtown merchants in Avalon, New Jersey, were scrambling to pump out salt water Friday after Thanksgiving brought some of the most significant tides in the seaside community’s history. More than 1,100 people participated in a charity run, and Santa Claus was scheduled to arrive on a fire truck by evening to light the Christmas tree.
Conditions were a “million times better than they were 24 hours ago,” borough business administrator Scott Wahl said.