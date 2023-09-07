Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

There can be no Russian flag at Paris 2024, says France's Macron
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

There can be no Russian flag at Paris 2024, says France's Macron

There can be no Russian flag at Paris 2024, says France's Macron

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Games and the Olympics rings are pictured on the Pulse building, the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee, as a police search is currently underway, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on Jun 20, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

07 Sep 2023 05:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said no Russian flag should fly at next year's Paris Olympics, with Russian athletes' participation an issue for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to decide.

Ukraine has threatened a boycott of the Games, though it may drop that if athletes from war allies Russia and Belarus compete under a neutral flag rather than national colours.

"Of course, there can be no Russian flag during the Paris Games, I think there is a consensus on that matter. Because Russia, as a country, is not welcome at a time where it has committed war crimes and deported children," Macron told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"The real question, that the Olympic organisation should decide upon, is what place can be given to the Russian athletes (...) an issue that should not be politicised."

Ukrainians should be involved in IOC meetings on the matter, he added.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has killed tens of thousands, destroyed cities, uprooted millions and hammered the economy. Russian troops used Belarus as a staging ground for their abortive attack on Kyiv early on in the invasion.

Some Ukrainian athletes see their nation's current blanket ban on competing against Russians and Belarusians - regardless of the flag athletes from those two countries compete under - as a self-inflicted wound damaging sports stars' careers.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

France Emmanuel Macron Olympics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.