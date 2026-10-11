'They lie to us': One year on, Gazans don't believe in ceasefire

GAZA CITY: One year after a US-brokered ceasefire was announced in the Gaza Strip, residents still living in displacement camps under near-daily Israeli airstrikes say the truce has not brought the promised peace.

Israel has reduced the intensity of its attacks but has kept up its strikes and now controls about 70 per cent of Gaza, while the reconstruction of the devastated Palestinian territory called for under the ceasefire plan has still not materialised.

"Nothing has changed for the better; everything has gotten worse, they lie to us, it is all lies," Fatima Awkal, a displaced woman in Gaza City, told AFP.

"Martyrs are still falling, people are still being injured, the shelling continues, and we cannot even find a moment's peace from the constant buzzing of the drones overhead."