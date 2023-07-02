'Thin-armoured' French tanks impractical for attacks, says Ukraine commander

DONETSK REGION: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked French leader Emmanuel Macron for sending light combat tanks to Kyiv, and Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was filmed riding in one.

But a Ukrainian commander says the highly mobile AMX-10 RC infantry fighting vehicles - sometimes described as light tanks - are "impractical" for front-line attacks, claiming one four-man crew has already died because of the vehicle's thin armour.

Kyiv said in April that the French vehicles - designed for armed reconnaissance and attacks on enemy tanks - were already in service.

But a 34-year-old battalion commander within the 37th Marine Brigade, who uses the call sign Spartanets, said the tanks' "thin armour" means they can be used as fire support, but not in front-line assaults.

"Unfortunately, there was one case when the crew died in the vehicle," the major told AFP on Friday.

"There was artillery shelling and a shell exploded near the vehicle, the fragments pierced the armour and the ammunition set detonated."

The crew of four inside were all killed, he said.

"The guns are good, the observation devices are very good. But unfortunately there is thin armour and it is impractical to use them in the front line (attack)," Spartanets said.

"There were such cases when a 152-mm shell exploded nearby and the shrapnel penetrated the vehicle," he said.

He added that the French AMX-10 also had issues with gearboxes breaking down, possibly due to their use on dirt roads.