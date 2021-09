US FDA authorises third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for older Americans

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday (Sep 22) authorised a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans, paving the way for a quick roll-out of the shots.

The booster dose is to be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose, and the authorisation would include people most susceptible to severe disease and those in jobs that left them at risk, the FDA said.

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel could vote on Thursday on the use of a third shot of the vaccine, an agency official said at a public meeting of the panel on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden announced in August the government's intention to roll out booster shots for people aged 16 and older this week, pending approval by the FDA and CDC.

Advisers to the FDA voted on Friday to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness, after overwhelmingly rejecting a call for broader approval.

The advisory panel said there was not enough evidence to support booster shots for all those aged 16 and older who had received a second dose at least six months earlier and also sought more safety data.