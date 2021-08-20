Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Thirty-seven migrants feared dead at sea off coast of Spain's Canary Islands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Thirty-seven migrants feared dead at sea off coast of Spain's Canary Islands

Thirty-seven migrants feared dead at sea off coast of Spain's Canary Islands

A migrant is transferred on a stretcher after being rescued by a maritime rescue helicopter, in Telde, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Aug 19, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)

20 Aug 2021 05:41AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 05:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Thirty-seven migrants are feared dead after a dinghy carrying dozens of people capsized off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, the sole survivor to have been found so far told Spain's maritime rescue services on Thursday.

A rescue helicopter carrying the survivor - a 30-year-old woman who appeared exhausted and shaken - and two corpses landed at Las Palmas de Gran Canaria airport, in the Canarian capital, after a cargo ship found them 135 miles away from the coast.

The woman told rescue workers that 40 migrants were aboard the dinghy, but maritime rescue services said there no signs of anybody else near where the vessel capsized.

The woman has been hospitalised with severe dehydration, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

So far this year more than 7,500 migrants have made the dangerous crossing from the West Africa coast to the Canaries archipelago, over twice as many as in the same period in 2020, which itself saw an eightfold increase from 2019.

Source: Reuters/e

Related Topics

Spain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us