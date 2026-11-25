CALIFORNIA: The estranged father of Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, was indicted by a California grand jury on Tuesday (Nov 24) on two counts of possession of child pornography.

Thomas Markle, 82, who is already in custody in Florida after removing the ankle monitor that had been attached as a condition of house arrest, is expected to be arraigned in United States District Court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

The indictment alleges that Markle had 35mm negatives showing child sexual abuse, including at least one image involving a prepubescent minor.

Court documents allege Markle had illegal photographs both in the Philippines, where he had previously lived, and in two rented storage facilities in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say FBI agents seized dozens of images on slides, film negatives and in books, including two that appear to depict Markle with children who are either naked or in various states of undress.