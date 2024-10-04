Thousands in Berlin call for end to Ukraine war support

BERLIN: Thousands of people in Berlin on Thursday (Oct 3) demonstrated against Germany's military support for Ukraine as it battles to hold back invading Russian troops.
Participants answered a call by a radical left-wing collective to gather in the German capital and brandished placards reading "Negotiations! No weapons!", "No to war" and "Pacifism is not naive". Some also held anti-American signs.
One of their main demands was for Germany to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, which Kyiv desperately needs to defend itself from Russian aggression.
Participants answered a call by a radical left-wing collective to gather in the German capital and brandished placards reading "Negotiations! No weapons!", "No to war" and "Pacifism is not naive". Some also held anti-American signs.
One of their main demands was for Germany to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, which Kyiv desperately needs to defend itself from Russian aggression.
The protest came one week ahead of the first state visit by a US president to the European country since Ronald Reagan in 1985.
Joe Biden is also expected to meet with Ukraine's allies to discuss military support to the war-torn nation, at the US army base in Ramstein, western Germany.
Far-left populist leader Sahra Wagenknecht, who attended the Berlin protest, has long called for an end to weapon deliveries to Kyiv and opposes a plan to deploy US long-range missiles in Germany.
Germany has been the second-largest contributor of military aid to Ukraine after the United States but plans to halve its budget for that aid next year.
Joe Biden is also expected to meet with Ukraine's allies to discuss military support to the war-torn nation, at the US army base in Ramstein, western Germany.
Far-left populist leader Sahra Wagenknecht, who attended the Berlin protest, has long called for an end to weapon deliveries to Kyiv and opposes a plan to deploy US long-range missiles in Germany.
Germany has been the second-largest contributor of military aid to Ukraine after the United States but plans to halve its budget for that aid next year.
Wagenknecht's pro-Russia, anti-NATO stance has contributed to her party's positive results in three eastern state elections, securing 12 per cent of the vote in Brandenburg.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in September stunned the political establishment by winning its first-ever parliamentary vote - in the eastern state of Thuringia - and coming a close second in neighbouring Saxony.
The AfD's platform relied on its usual discourse against asylum-seekers, multiculturalism and Islam, but also on critiques of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's policy of unconditional support for Ukraine.
The state leaders of Saxony and Brandenburg, where AfD came in second, as well as the head of the conservatives in Thuringia, have called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, in an article expected to be published on Friday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
Germany and the European Union's diplomatic efforts so far have been "too indecisive", they said, urging Berlin to bring Russia to the negotiating table.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in September stunned the political establishment by winning its first-ever parliamentary vote - in the eastern state of Thuringia - and coming a close second in neighbouring Saxony.
The AfD's platform relied on its usual discourse against asylum-seekers, multiculturalism and Islam, but also on critiques of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's policy of unconditional support for Ukraine.
The state leaders of Saxony and Brandenburg, where AfD came in second, as well as the head of the conservatives in Thuringia, have called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, in an article expected to be published on Friday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
Germany and the European Union's diplomatic efforts so far have been "too indecisive", they said, urging Berlin to bring Russia to the negotiating table.
Source: AFP/fs
Also worth reading
Content is loading...