Thousands in Berlin call for end to Ukraine war support

BERLIN: Thousands of people in Berlin on Thursday (Oct 3) demonstrated against Germany's military support for Ukraine as it battles to hold back invading Russian troops.



Participants answered a call by a radical left-wing collective to gather in the German capital and brandished placards reading "Negotiations! No weapons!", "No to war" and "Pacifism is not naive". Some also held anti-American signs.



One of their main demands was for Germany to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, which Kyiv desperately needs to defend itself from Russian aggression.