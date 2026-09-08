Thousands bid farewell to Bosnian Serb war criminal in Belgrade

BELGRADE: Bosnian Serb war criminal Ratko Mladic was buried in Belgrade on Monday (Sep 7), in a service attended by thousands, sparking accusations from Brussels of the "glorification" of a man who died while serving a life sentence for genocide.

Mladic died in The Hague last month, aged 84, after being convicted of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the 1990s Bosnian war - a reputation that led the international press to dub him the "Butcher of Bosnia".

Serbian Justice Minister Nenad Vujic initially announced "military and state honours" for Mladic, triggering international outrage, before President Aleksandar Vucic tempered the decision.

Vucic has rejected accusations of glorifying the former general, describing the service as in keeping with the family's wishes.

Darko, Mladic's son, who officially organised the funeral, stood by the casket early on Monday as the service began, with mourners streaming into the church, many kissing the coffin.

It was held at the small St Luka church rather than the grand temple of Saint Sava, where state funerals are normally organised.

Still, several Serbian ministers attended, alongside Russia's ambassador to the country and the Bosnian Serb entity's former president Milorad Dodik.

Vucic earlier said the state would ensure the event passed off "safely", but he would not attend in person due to a prior engagement.