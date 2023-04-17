Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Thousands of Czechs turn out for anti-government protest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Thousands of Czechs turn out for anti-government protest

Thousands of Czechs turn out for anti-government protest
Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest rally in Prague, Czech Republic, on Apr 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Eva Korinkova)
Thousands of Czechs turn out for anti-government protest
Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest rally in Prague, Czech Republic, on Apr 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Eva Korinkova)
Thousands of Czechs turn out for anti-government protest
Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest rally in Prague, Czech Republic, on Apr 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Eva Korinkova)
Thousands of Czechs turn out for anti-government protest
Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest rally in Prague, Czech Republic, on Apr 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Eva Korinkova)
17 Apr 2023 12:43AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 12:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE: Thousands of Czechs demonstrated in Prague's central square on Sunday (Apr 16), calling on the government to quit as they protested over high inflation and energy prices.

Police did not give estimates of the size of the protest, named "Czechia against poverty".

The protest, like a similar demonstration in March, was organised by non-parliamentary political party PRO, which has criticised the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala for its handling of the energy crisis that has hit Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

PRO has also blasted the government for hurting freedom of speech as part of efforts to counter disinformation, and has called on it to push for peace in the Ukraine war, while denying being a pro-Russian party.

"Collect the last remnants of your honour, realise that you are not up to the job, and resign," protest organiser and PRO leader Jindrich Rajchl told the crowd which filled half of Prague's Wenceslas Square, according to news website iDNES.cz.

The protest was due to march to the government office.

The Czech Republic, like other countries in Europe, has been hit by rising inflation that has soared into double digits in the past year and high energy prices that are cutting into household budgets.

While Fiala has sought to ease the burden on families and firms, it has also sought to rein in high budget deficits and drew smaller protests recently for slowing an inflation-linked rise in state pensions.

Recent polling from Kantar for Czech TV saw support for the five-party government slipping, with the main opposition party, ANO of former prime minister Andrej Babis, extending its lead over Fiala's party to 29 per cent compared with 20 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Czech Republic

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.