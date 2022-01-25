Thousands evacuated from Athens motorway as snowstorm hits Greece

ATHENS: Rescue crews, including the army, worked through the night to evacuate thousands of people stranded in their cars on an Athens motorway after a severe snowstorm swept across Greece on Monday (Jan 25), blanketing the capital and causing traffic chaos.

More than 3,500 people had been evacuated by early Tuesday, some abandoning their cars on foot, but around 1,200 cars remained stuck on the Attiki Odos, the capital's main ring-road, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said.

"We had a very difficult night and a superhuman evacuation effort is underway on Attiki Odos," Oikonomou told Greek television.

"We are still in a very difficult phase, as the forecasts indicate that we will face (weather) difficulties again in a while," he said.