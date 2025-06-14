Thousands evacuated, flights cancelled as Typhoon Wutip nears southern China

BEIJING: Chinese authorities on the southern island of Hainan have evacuated thousands of people, shut schools, and suspended rail services as Typhoon Wutip approaches landfall on Friday (Jun 13), state media reported.

More than 16,000 people have been relocated from construction sites, low-lying flood-prone areas and regions at risk of flash floods, according to state news agency Xinhua. An additional 40,000 people working on boats have also been moved ashore.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed palm trees whipping violently in the wind and workers clearing fallen trees from deserted roads amid pouring rain. Other images showed China National Offshore Oil Corporation staff disembarking ships with backpacks, waiting at ports to board buses inland.

Wutip is forecast to bring torrential rainfall exceeding 100mm across six cities and counties, along with winds reaching 101kmh, Xinhua said.

Hainan has halted high-speed rail services, while the southern city of Sanya closed schools, tourist attractions and suspended all flights at its airport.

Wutip, the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year, formed over the South China Sea on Wednesday, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said. The storm could make landfall again between western Guangdong and Guangxi on Saturday, maintaining “severe tropical storm intensity” before turning northeast and weakening.

Guangdong province raised its emergency response level on Friday, preparing rescue vessels and more than 30 tugboats, according to Xinhua. Over 49,000 fishing boats have returned to ports, with 10,000 crew members coming ashore.

China has experienced recurring extreme weather events in recent summers, from intense heatwaves and droughts to flash floods. Last August, Typhoon Gaemi killed at least 30 people after moving from the Philippines and Taiwan into eastern China.

The country is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases but is also a global leader in renewable energy. Beijing has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.