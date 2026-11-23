LONDON: Thousands were evacuated from a concert at the UK's largest indoor arena after an "unknown substance" was released and several people reported suffering side effects, police said Monday (Nov 23).

Some 12,000 people were attending the Sunday night show by US rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, northwest England.

Emergency services were called after "reports of people in the crowd suffering effects from an unknown substance", said Manchester police, which declared a major incident at the scene.

"Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time," Greater Manchester Police's Steph Parker said, adding that the force was trying to "understand what this substance was".