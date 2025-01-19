Thousands gather in Washington to protest Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON: Several thousand people, mostly women, gathered in Washington on Saturday (Jan 18) to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, with some wearing the pink hats that marked the much larger protest against his first inauguration in 2017.

In Franklin Park, one of three kickoff locations for the "People's March" that will wind through downtown, protesters gathered in light rain to rally for gender justice and bodily autonomy.

Other protesters gathered at two other parks also near the White House, with one group focused on democracy and immigration and another on local Washington issues, before heading toward the march's final gathering at the Lincoln Memorial.

Police cars, with sirens on, drove between the kickoff locations.