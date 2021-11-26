Thousands join global outcry over violence against women

MADRID: Thousands of protesters hit the streets of Europe and Latin America on Thursday (Nov 25) to demand an end to violence against women, with police in Turkey firing teargas to disperse the demonstrators.

The rallies took place to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, with thousands marching through Madrid and Barcelona, while others gathered in Paris and London and more rallied in Guatemala and Honduras.

Protesters were also expected to hit the streets in Chile, Mexico and Venezuela.

But things turned ugly in Istanbul after riot police fired tear gas to break up a demonstration by hundreds of protesters urging the government to rejoin an international treaty designed to protect women.

The Turkish government had abandoned the landmark Istanbul Convention earlier this year on grounds its gender equality principles undermined traditional family values, in a move that angered women campaigners.

So far this year, 345 women have been killed in Turkey, rights groups say.