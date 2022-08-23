Logo
Thousands protest in Haiti over crime and inflation
Police clear the street as demonstrators burned tires to protest ongoing fuel shortages even as Haiti's main fuel terminal renewed deliveries that had been suspended due to an outbreak of gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Jul 14, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)
People wait outside a petrol station as Haiti's main fuel terminal renewed deliveries that had been suspended due to an outbreak of gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Jul 14, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)
A motorcyclist rides between a burning roadblock during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Mar 29, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol)
23 Aug 2022 05:55AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2022 05:55AM)
PORT-AU-PRINCE: Thousands of Haitians on Monday (Aug 22) joined rallies around the Caribbean country to protest rampant crime and soaring consumer prices as its central bank reported that inflation had hit a 10-year high.

Protesters set up burning barricades in some areas including the capital of Port-au-Prince, some of whom said they were angry over the growing scarcity of gasoline and diesel that could force some businesses to close their doors.

Jean Baden Dubois, Haiti's central bank governor, said the economy would likely contract by 0.4 per cent this year, following a sharp depreciation of the gourde currency.

"If I take the numbers from June 2022, inflation has reached 29 per cent," Dubois said in a press conference, referring to annualized inflation. "It's the highest rate we've had in 10 years."

The demonstrations coincided with the anniversary of a 1791 slave uprising that triggered a long struggle for Haiti's independence from France in 1804.

Demonstrators held rallies in cities including Cap-Haitien, Petit-Goave, and Jacmel, many wearing red shirts emblazoned with the word "endepandans" or "independence."

Chronic gang violence has left much of the country's territory out of control of government authorities, and outbreaks of bloody turf battles between rival gangs have left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

Haitians in recent weeks have also struggled to find fuel, which has left some unable to work.

The country's fuel stocks have run low as fuel importers struggle to get paid for subsidies that keep fuel prices low in Haiti, and due to difficulties in obtaining dollars from the central bank, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Source: Reuters/ec

