Thousands protest in New Zealand against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WELLINGTON: New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament on Tuesday (Nov 9) as thousands of people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns.

All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off in the presence of unprecedented levels of police and security personnel, as mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and congregated outside parliament.

While the demonstration was peaceful, many people were seen holding signs and placards with messages like "Freedom" and "Kiwis are not lab rats" and shouting slogans as they demanded the government roll back compulsory vaccination and lift restrictions.

"I will not be coerced and I will not be forced into taking something I don't want in my body," a protester said outside parliament.

"I'm asking (the government) to give us back 2018. Simple as that. I want my freedoms back."