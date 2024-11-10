Thousands protest over handling of Spanish flood disaster

VALENCIA: Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia on Saturday (Nov 9) over regional authorities' handling of devastating floods that killed more than 220 people in one of Europe's worst natural disasters for decades.

In the latest demonstration over the floods, protesters filled the centre of Valencia demanding the resignation of regional government leader Carlos Mazon and chanting "Killers!".

"Our hands are stained with mud, yours with blood," read one banner. Some demonstrators dumped dirty boots outside the government building while others plastered it with mud.