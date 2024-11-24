Thousands protest in Valencia over lack of schools after deadly floods

VALENCIA: Families and teachers protested in Valencia on Saturday (Nov 23) to demand action over schools damaged by the deadly floods that killed over 220 people in eastern Spain and affected thousands of children's education.

Holding posters demanding the resignation of Valencian leader Carlos Mazon, protesters marched through the Spanish city almost a month after the country's worst natural disaster in decades on Oct 29.

Controversy over the regional government's handling of the floods still rages, and a teachers' union accused it of leaving the clean-up to teachers and pupils.