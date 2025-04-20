Thousands of protesters rally against Trump across US

WASHINGTON: Thousands of protesters rallied in Washington and other cities across the US on Saturday (Apr 19) to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's policies on deportations, government firings, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Outside the White House, protesters carried banners that read "Workers should have the power," "No kingship," "Stop arming Israel" and "Due process," media footage showed.

Some demonstrators chanted in support of migrants whom the Trump administration has deported or has been attempting to deport while expressing solidarity with people fired by the federal government and with universities whose funding is threatened by Trump.

"As Trump and his administration mobilize the use of the US deportation machine, we are going to organize networks and systems of resistance to defend our neighbors," a protester said in a rally at Lafayette Square near the White House.

Other protesters waved Palestinian flags while wearing keffiyeh scarves, chanting "free Palestine" and expressing solidarity with Palestinians killed in Israel's war in Gaza.

Some demonstrators carried symbols expressing support for Ukraine and urging Washington to be more decisive in opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.