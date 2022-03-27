Thousands of Russians rally against Putin in Prague

PRAGUE: Thousands of largely Russian protesters rallied against President Vladimir Putin in central Prague on Saturday (Mar 26), calling on him to stop the war in Ukraine.

Around 5,000 people, according to the organisers, chanted "Russia without Putin", "Freedom for Russia, peace for Ukraine" and "Putin is not Russia" as they marched through Prague's historic centre.

"The Czech Republic is home to 40,000 Russians and up to now these Russians have been unknown to the Czechs," organiser Anton Litvin told AFP.

"We want to show that the Russians who live here are against Putin, against the war, that they support Ukraine," added the artist and activist, who has lived in Prague for ten years.

"The Russians here are not Putinists, they are Europeans," said Litvin, holding one of many blue-and-white flags carried by the protesters.

He explained it was actually the Russian tricolor of red, blue and white adjusted for the occasion.

"We didn't want that red stripe symbolising blood so we cut it off. Now it's just white snow and clear blue sky," Litvin said.