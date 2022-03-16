As thousands shelter in stations, Kyiv’s metro is still running trains

In more peaceful times, more than 1 million people a day rode the trains of the Kyiv Metro. The three-line network, which was the third-largest subway system in the former Soviet Union, boasts underground stations decorated with marble friezes, mosaics, chandeliers and vaulted ceilings.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb 24, those stations have also served as emergency shelters for an estimated 15,000 Kyiv residents, who bed down on platforms and in hallways after service ends to give people refuge once the city’s curfew begins at 7pm

Kyiv’s 52-station system, which opened in 1960, was designed to deal with situations like the one in which the Ukrainian capital now finds itself - even if its architects might never have imagined the source of the current threat.

Built at the height of the Cold War, most Kyiv Metro stations double as bomb shelters.

The Arsenalna station, reached via an escalator ride that takes five minutes, was constructed at depths of up to 105m - the deepest subway platform in the world. The system as a whole is equipped to shelter up to 100,000 people.

The network’s civil-defence readiness continued after Ukrainian independence in 1991. As a result the stations have essential infrastructure in place, with ample public bathroom facilities and drinking water fountains on concourses.

“For years, metro workers have been doing everything necessary for this function to be maintained,” said Natalia Makohon, Kyiv Metro’s deputy director.

“There is a special service that checks the equipment’s technical condition. There is a special person responsible for civil protection. So when the war started, we were ready.”

The COVID-19 pandemic may have improved the network’s ability to deal with crisis. The entire system was shut down for more than two months in early 2020, which gave transit officials the opportunity to reboot and tighten up cleaning procedures.

“For the first time in its history, the Kyiv Metro was not transporting passengers,” Makohon said. “The staff was engaged only in station services and preparations. It was a great moment to reshape our work.”

That emergency readiness does not mean that metro officials ever expected to have to use it.

“The shelter function was like a rescue button on your phone that you never use, but makes you feel more secure,” she said.

“Even if we did everything possible to maintain the function, we had no idea that we would ever come to use the stations as shelters. Activating that option was a great challenge for us.”