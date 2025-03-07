Thousands stranded as World War II bomb paralyses Paris train station

"IT'S IMPOSSIBLE"

Many passengers could not mask their irritation at the sudden change of plans.

"I've been waiting since 6am (1pm, Singapore time) for an RER to Goussainville," said 55-year-old Corinne Schiavenato, referring to a town north of Paris.

"I tried to take a replacement bus but it's impossible, too many passengers, they're packed. I'm self-employed, I have a client who has been waiting for me since 7:00 am."

Others took the disruptions in stride.

"It's funny, I've just come back from Lorient where unexploded shells are discovered all the time," said Chloe Ternand, referring to a town in western France.

Part of the Paris ring road and the A1 motorway was closed to traffic due to the demining operations, the police prefecture said.

"I WAS SHOCKED"

Eurostar urged passengers to change their journey "for a different date".

"Traffic is completely halted to and from Gare du Nord. As a result, all Eurostar trains are cancelled to and from Paris today", affecting the routes to London and Brussels, the cross-Channel operator said.

Its services from London to Brussels and London to Amsterdam, which do not go via Paris, were running normally, it added.

In London, crowds gathered at St Pancras railway station after Eurostar trains were cancelled. Many looked stressed as they made calls and searched for alternative options

Harrison Baker, 28, a tourist from Australia, was scheduled to travel to Paris on Friday morning, but was instead forced to look on Airbnb for accomodation in London.

"On the speaker they said there was a bomb," he said. "I was shocked."

He said he was not upset at the change of plans.

"I'm happy because I get to stay here another day," he added.