Thousands stuck in mud at Burning Man festival, one dead

BLACK ROCK CITY: Tens of thousands of festival-goers were stranded on Sunday (Sep 3) in deep mud in the Nevada desert after rain turned the annual Burning Man gathering into a quagmire, with police investigating one death.

Video footage showed costume-wearing "burners" struggling across the wet grey-brown site, some using trash bags as makeshift boots, while many vehicles were stuck in the sludge.

All events at the counterculture festival, which drew some 70,000 people, were cancelled after rain tore down structures for dance parties, art installations and other entertainment.

Police said they were probing one death, without giving further details.

Road gates in and out of the Black Rock City venue were closed, but some desperate attendees trudged on foot for hours to reach the nearest road and hitch a lift out.

"It was an incredibly harrowing 6 mile (10km) hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out," lawyer Neal Katyal said on social media.

"It is very slippery and the mud is like cement and sticks to your boots.

"No one should try this unless in good shape and part of a group. These are dangerous conditions to hike and will likely get worse."