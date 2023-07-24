Thousands of tourists desperate to flee fire on Greek island

RHODES, Greece: Thousands of British, French and German holidaymaker were camped out at Rhodes airport on Sunday (Jul 23) trying to get a flight home after wildfires on the island drove them from their hotels.

Some had walked for hours through the blistering heat to reach the airport.

"We had to keep walking," British tourist Kelly Squirrel told AFP at the international airport on the Greek island. "So we walked for about six hours in the heat."

She was one of thousands of tourists whose vacations have been brought to an abrupt and panicked halt by the violent fire raging for the sixth consecutive day in the south of the island.

Rhodes sits in the Dodecanese archipelago off Greece's southeast coast and the fires there started with the tourist season in full swing.

Squirrel said that it while she was sitting by her hotel pool on Saturday, that she "saw the flames" approaching.

"The police came to reception and told everyone to get to the beach," she continued. "So we ran down to the beach. We just sat there for fifteen minutes, half an hour."

As the fumes became thicker, "we were told to move along the beach", she said.