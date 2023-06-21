Three convicted of seeking to force US citizens to go to China

NEW YORK: A retired New York police officer and two Chinese nationals were convicted on Tuesday (Jun 20) for their roles in a scheme to forcibly repatriate US residents to China known as Operation Fox Hunt.

Michael McMahon, 55, Zhu Yong, 66, and Zheng Congying, 27, were found guilty by a federal jury after a three-week trial, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

McMahon, a retired police sergeant turned private investigator, was convicted of acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government, conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and interstate stalking.

Zhu, of Queens, was convicted of the same charges while Zheng Congying, of Brooklyn, was convicted of conspiracy to commit interstate stalking and interstate stalking.

McMahon and Zhu, at the direction of Chinese officials, waged a campaign to "harass, stalk, and coerce" residents of the United States to return to China, the US Attorney's Office said.

The scheme was part of a Chinese "global and extralegal repatriation effort known as 'Operation Fox Hunt'", it said.

"We hope this verdict serves as a message to other operatives in the United States working right now at the behest of the People's Republic of China in its effort to silence those who speak out against it," FBI special agent James Dennehy said.

McMahon faces up to 20 years in prison, Zhu faces up to 25 years in prison, and Zheng faces up to 10 years in prison.

The US government has prosecuted several Chinese nationals in its investigation into the surveillance and harassment of people living in the United States in recent years.