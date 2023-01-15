Logo
Three dead, 15 hurt in ammo blast in Russian region near Ukraine
Three dead, 15 hurt in ammo blast in Russian region near Ukraine

A Russian rocket launches against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Nov 13, 2022. (Photo: AP/Vadim Belikov)

15 Jan 2023 11:31PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2023 11:31PM)
Three people were killed and 13 injured in an ammunition explosion in Russia's Belgorod region, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Sunday (Jan 15), citing local emergency services.

Authorities said earlier on Sunday that 10 Russian servicemen were injured in the blast in a cultural centre in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and is the location of several Russian military bases and training grounds.

The 112 and Baza Telegram channels, which are associated with Russia's law enforcement agencies, said the dead and injured were Russian conscripts who were called up to fight in Ukraine under Russia's mobilisation drive, announced last September.

They reported that the blast occurred after a soldier mishandled a grenade in a local cultural centre that had been converted to store ammunition.

Source: Reuters/ec

