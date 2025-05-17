Three dead in 'devastating' fire at former UK airbase

LONDON: Three people, including two firefighters, have died in a fire at a former British airbase, officials said Friday (May 16), in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called a "devastating" incident.

"Firefighters and Oxfordshire County Council colleagues are today mourning the loss of two firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty while dealing with a major incident in Bicester (southern England)," the council said in a statement.

A member of the public was also killed, and two other firefighters remained hospitalised with serious injuries after the blaze erupted Thursday evening, said the statement.

"Devastating news," Starmer wrote on X.

"My thoughts are with their families and friends. The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery," he added.

Ten fire and rescue crews attended the fire at former RAF base Bicester Motion, now home to more than 50 businesses focused on classic car restoration and engineering.

Thick black smoke was still rising from the site on Friday, but the fire was under control, said Rob MacDougall, Chief Fire Officer at Oxfordshire County Council.

It is very rare for UK firefighters to be killed while tackling blazes, and since 2010 only four deaths had previously been recorded by the Fire Brigades Union.