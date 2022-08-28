Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Dutch commandos wounded in shooting outside Indiana hotel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Dutch commandos wounded in shooting outside Indiana hotel

Dutch commandos wounded in shooting outside Indiana hotel

A photo of the Dutch Ministry of Defence. (Photo: Dutch Ministry of Defence)

28 Aug 2022 06:02PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2022 06:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: Three Dutch commandos in the United States for training exercises were wounded in a shooting outside their hotel in Indianapolis on Friday (Aug 26) night, the Dutch Defence Ministry said.

One of them was in critical condition, a statement published on Saturday said. The men were in the state of Indiana for training, it said, adding that local police were investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), which is handling the investigation, was not immediately available for comment. An IMPD officer told FOX 59 it appeared an altercation took place earlier at a different location from the Hampton Inn in downtown Indianapolis.

"Right now the information we're willing to disclose is that it was not something that occurred inside the hotel," the officer told the news channel. "It was a previous altercation we believe at another location. It did not happen inside the Hampton, the actual occurrence was outside."

Asked who the commandos were training with and whether any US personnel were involved in the incident, a Pentagon spokesperson referred questions to local civilian authorities, adding the situation remains under investigation.

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Netherlands United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.