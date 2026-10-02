Three in four families go hungry in parts of Yemen from new fighting

GENEVA: Three-in-four families in parts of Yemen are going hungry from the "absolutely devastating" impact of a surge in fighting, which has displaced tens of thousands of people and disrupted supplies to millions, the World Food Programme said on Friday (Oct 2).

Yemen is experiencing the most serious escalation in fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi group since a UN-brokered truce largely halted cross-border attacks in 2022. The renewed conflict could reshape control in Yemen, with implications for Red Sea shipping lanes.

Within just a few weeks, the fighting has driven the share of households without sufficient food to 74% in government-controlled areas accessible to WFP, the UN hunger body's Assistant Executive Director for Programme Operations told reporters in Geneva. The total population of government-held areas is estimated at around 10 million people.

“The effect of this latest flare-up of insecurity on the food security situation threatens to be absolutely devastating,” Hollingworth told reporters in Geneva via video link from Rome.

The Houthis, who already control most of northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa, seized the country's entire Red Sea coast last month from Saudi-backed forces of the internationally recognised government, based in the southern port of Aden.

Displaced families are arriving outside Aden and around the mountain city of Taiz without any water or food, as many had to leave everything behind, WFP said.