Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Three killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Three killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police

Three killed, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting: Police

The Philadelphia skyline reflects on the Delaware River, Mar 16, 2022 ahead of the sunrise. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

05 Jun 2022 06:20PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2022 06:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Three people were killed and 11 others wounded on Saturday (Jun 4) after multiple shooters opened fire into a crowd on a popular Philadelphia street, police said.

Police Inspector D F Pace told local media that two men and a woman had been killed, adding that officers responding to the incident "observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd."

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.

He said that officers had fired at one of the shooters, though it was unclear whether the person was hit.

Local media outlets reported that no arrests had been made.

Pace said two handguns were recovered at the scene, and that police would have to wait until morning to review surveillance footage from nearby businesses that were closed on Saturday night.

Pace described the investigation as "fluid," saying there were still "a lot of unanswered questions."

Related:

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us