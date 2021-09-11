Logo
Three killed after gas explosion destroys residential building in Russia
A scene of a gas explosion in a residential building in the village of Solidarnost, Lipetsk region, Russia September 11, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Russian Emergency Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A scene of a gas explosion in a residential building in the village of Solidarnost, Lipetsk region, Russia September 11, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. Russian Emergency Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
11 Sep 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 11 Sep 2021 06:59PM)
MOSCOW: Three people died, including an 11-year-old girl, after a gas explosion caused a two-storey apartment building to partially collapse in a Russian village early on Saturday (Sep 11), head of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov said.

Video footage showed major structural damage to the building in Solidarnost, a village 400km south of Moscow, and rescue workers on the scene, attempting to clear the rubble.

Six other people were injured, the TASS news agency reported, citing Vasily Razmunov, head of the local emergencies ministry.

The regional branch of Russia's Investigative Committee said a gas explosion in the central part of the building had caused it to collapse.

Investigators said they had opened a criminal case on the grounds that services provided had not met safety requirements.

Gas explosions are relatively common in Russia because of aging infrastructure and poor safety regulations surrounding gas use.

Two people died earlier this week after a blast at a nine-storey block of flats.

Source: Reuters/ad

