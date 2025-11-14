Three killed as Stockholm bus slams into pedestrians

STOCKHOLM: Three people were killed and three others injured on Friday (Nov 14) when a double-decker bus rammed into a queue of commuters at a bus stop in central Stockholm, police said.
Authorities said the driver had been arrested and a manslaughter investigation opened. Police did not give details on what caused the afternoon rush-hour crash in the Ostermalm district.
Images from the scene showed police, ambulances and rescue crews working under the front of the bus as they tried to reach people trapped beneath the vehicle.
Police spokesperson Nadya Norton said it was too early to determine what happened.
“We need to question him, then we will see if he is going to be released or detained,” she told AFP, adding that the arrest and investigation were routine procedures. Swedish media reported that the crash appeared accidental.
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his thoughts were with the victims and their families.
“I have received the tragic news that several people have died and been injured at a bus stop in central Stockholm,” he wrote on X.
WITNESSES DESCRIBE SCENES OF PANIC
A nurse, Michelle MacKey, told the Expressen daily she had stepped off another bus moments after the impact.
“I crossed the road and saw the double-decker bus that had mowed down an entire bus stop queue,” she said.
MacKey described several people on the ground, some screaming and others attempting to help.
“There must have been more people under the bus. I thought it was an exercise at first. It was so unreal. Chaos,” she said.
Valhallavagen, the major avenue where the crash occurred, reopened later on Friday. Police technicians remained at the scene after emergency vehicles departed.