Three killed as Stockholm bus slams into pedestrians

STOCKHOLM: Three people were killed and three others injured on Friday (Nov 14) when a double-decker bus rammed into a queue of commuters at a bus stop in central Stockholm, police said.

Authorities said the driver had been arrested and a manslaughter investigation opened. Police did not give details on what caused the afternoon rush-hour crash in the Ostermalm district.

Images from the scene showed police, ambulances and rescue crews working under the front of the bus as they tried to reach people trapped beneath the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Nadya Norton said it was too early to determine what happened.

“We need to question him, then we will see if he is going to be released or detained,” she told AFP, adding that the arrest and investigation were routine procedures. Swedish media reported that the crash appeared accidental.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

“I have received the tragic news that several people have died and been injured at a bus stop in central Stockholm,” he wrote on X.