Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

ROTTERDAM: A gunman dressed in combat gear and wearing a bulletproof vest went on a shooting rampage at a house and a hospital in Rotterdam on Thursday (Sep 28), killing a 14-year-old girl, her mother, and a teacher.

Dutch police said they were still investigating the motive for the twin attacks by the 32-year-old man, who also set fire to the hospital and the house.

The man first burst into a house in the Dutch port city and opened fire, killing a 39-year-old woman and seriously injuring her 14-year-old daughter, police chief Fred Westerbeke told reporters. The girl later died of her injuries.

He then entered a classroom at the Erasmus MC university hospital, shooting dead a 46-year-old teacher before starting another fire in the facility, sparking panic.

Elite police stormed the hospital, as panicked medical staff in white coats flooded out of the building pushing patients in wheelchairs and on stretchers.

One patient, Angeliek Vleesenbeek, said she was standing just outside the hospital having coffee when pandemonium broke out.

"It was drama. It really was drama," the 54-year-old told AFP, still hooked up to her intravenous drip.

Police shouted at everyone to run to a nearby school, she recounted. "They told us to stay there and we couldn't go outside again. I've been there for a few hours with other patients, nurses, doctors. I saw a witness crying," she said.

"WE CAN'T GET OUT"

"You don't expect this in the Netherlands," 38-year-old civil servant Sem Built told AFP. "In the United States yes, but here in the Netherlands? I would never have expected a teacher (to be killed)," added Built, who watched the drama unfold from a nearby children's unit.

Built witnessed terrified people scrambling down from balconies in the hospital building. Photos in the local media show messages taped to hospital windows reading: "Room 32. We can't get out."

The gunman was taken into custody and chief public prosecutor Hugo Hillenaar told reporters he was cooperating with police following his arrest.

"We cannot say anything about the motive of this terrible act at this time. The probe is still ongoing," said Hillenaar.